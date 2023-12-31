Lancashire weather: yellow warning in place for rain across Preston, Blackpool & Burnley but what does this mean?
A yellow weather warning has been issued across Lancashire for both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
From 6:00pm on Sunday, December 31 until 6:00am on Monday, January 1, a yellow warning is in place for rain across Blackpool, Preston and East Lancashire.
What is a yellow warning for rain ?
The warning means that frequent heavy showers may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.
What does this actually mean?
The MET office explains:
-Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
-Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer
-Bus and train services will also probably be affected with journey times taking longer
What should you do?
The MET offers five main tips for staying safe in heavy rain:
1- Check if your property is at risk, if it is prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit [see below]
2- Ensure your safe from flooding by checking the flood advice in your area, charging mobile phones, parking your car outside the flood zone, prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding, store valuables up high, turn off gas water and electricity supplies
3- Consider whether it’s safe to drive. If you must: slow down, use main roads, use dipped headlights, give yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keep a bigger gap between vehicles
4- Do not drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.
5- Think about your neighbours and help to protect the vulnerable people that you know. If you are worried about your health or that of somebody you know, ring NHS 111.