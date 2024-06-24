Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The AA have given advice on how to stay safe in the warm weather as yellow heat warnings issued across the UK.

With yellow heat warnings issued for most of the UK, The AA has reiterated its warning not to leave children or pets in the car when unattended even for short periods.

AA research has shown that drivers who carry children and pets in their cars have become conscious of the threat of their vehicles being turned into ovens on hot days.

However, the AA is having to rescue car occupants locked in dangerously hot cars as many as five times a day.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat warnings for the early part of this week

Yellow heat warnings issued by the UK Health Security Agency. | UK Health Security Agency

The AA offers the following advice:

Drivers with occupants vulnerable to severe heat should plan their journeys for cooler parts of the day

Carrying extra water, at least one litre per person, and the means to create shade, such as sun screens or even just towels, is a wise precaution

Keeping the vehicle well ventilated and seeking shade, such as a covered car park, while allowing occupants to wait under the shade of trees or covered areas will be more comfortable

Create a deliberate routine for ensuring that car keys remain on the driver’s person and not locked in the car

Tyres are more susceptible to blow-outs on hot roads as are engines overheating. Check tyre pressures in cooler times of the day. Be diligent with vehicle cooling systems and seek advice from a mechanic if unsure.

The Met Office forecast for the week has said that the weather for the week will be largely dry with very warm sunshine reaching a maximum temperature of 25°C.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “High temperatures can be dangerous if you break down or get stuck in congestion.

“Be aware of the dangers and never leave children, the elderly and animals in overheated vehicles.

“If your car breaks down when temperatures are high, it’s even more important than usual that we get to you as quickly as we can. The quickest way for our members to report a breakdown is through the AA breakdown app.”

The AA has told people to 'be smart and plan journeys accordingly', | Getty Images

In 27°C sun a car’s interior can reach 60°C and as a result of the extreme heat in 2022, more dog owners refuse to carry animals in cars on hot days.

“Knowing your exact location is vital to us, so downloading the what3words app (w3w) and reporting your unique w3w location can help us to reach you faster. Try to wait in the shade in a safe place.