What the Met Office has to say about the weekend's weather in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Jun 2024, 17:55 BST
The weather looks set to be dry in Blackpool this weekend.

Here’s the full weather forecast:

Friday, June 7

Cloudy to start with a band of rain sweeping southwards.

Sunnier spells developing behind in the afternoon with a few showers. Breezy.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Weather forecast (Credit: Skitterphoto)

Saturday, June 8

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Sunday, June 9

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Monday, June 10

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Tuesday, June 11

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Wednesday, June 12

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

