What the Met Office has to say about the weekend's weather in Blackpool
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here’s the full weather forecast:
Friday, June 7
Cloudy to start with a band of rain sweeping southwards.
Sunnier spells developing behind in the afternoon with a few showers. Breezy.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Saturday, June 8
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Sunday, June 9
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Monday, June 10
Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Tuesday, June 11
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Wednesday, June 12
Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.