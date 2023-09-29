Blackpool weather forecast: Resort set to see cloudy days, heavy rain and occasional sunny spells next week
Blackpool will see a mixture of cloudy days, heavy rain and occasional sunny spells next week.
Here’s the weather forecast:
Saturday, September 30
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Highs of 15C and lows of 13C.
Sunday, October 1
Heavy showers changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Highs of 18C and lows of 14C.
Monday, October 2
Cloudy changing to clear by nighttime.
Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.
Tuesday, October 3
Clear changing to light showers by late morning.
Highs of 15C and lows of 13C.
Wednesday, October 4
Cloudy.
Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.
Thursday, October 5
Cloudy.
Highs of 16C and lows of 13C.