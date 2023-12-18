A yellow weather warning has been issued across Lancashire and the North West as strong winds blow through the region this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office is warning of strong winds across the region on Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.

The yellow weather warning will be in place overnight from Wednesday into Thursday and will remain in place until midnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of Lancashire with peak gusts expected to reach 50-60 mph.

However, in some areas, such as exposed coastlines and on high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.

The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, said the Met Office, who said there is a chance that the strong winds could continue into Friday for some areas too.

You can watch the latest Met Office weather forecast in our video player.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Lancashire and large parts of Northern England, Wales and Scotland on Thursday (December 21)

Today

Advertisement Hide Ad

A cloudy day ahead with patchy light rain, turning heavy at times during the day, especially over any hills. Perhaps some brighter spells across Cumbria this afternoon. A breezy day for all and temperatures remaining mild for December. Maximum temperature 13 °C.

Tonight

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cloud and rain will continue to clear southwards bringing some drier weather for a time though rain will return through the early hours of the morning, turning heavy at times. Minimum temperature 8 °C.

Tuesday

A damp start though rain will clear quickly leaving a largely fine day with some showers possible later. Winds strengthening through the day, making it feel chillier. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

How to stay safe

The Met Office has provided the following guidance to help you stay safe during the unsettled weather this week.

- Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items might include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.