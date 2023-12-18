Lancashire Christmas weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow warning for Preston and Blackpool
A yellow weather warning has been issued across Lancashire and the North West as strong winds blow through the region this week.
The Met Office is warning of strong winds across the region on Thursday, potentially causing some travel disruption.
The yellow weather warning will be in place overnight from Wednesday into Thursday and will remain in place until midnight.
Strong west to northwesterly winds are likely to develop across a large swathe of Lancashire with peak gusts expected to reach 50-60 mph.
However, in some areas, such as exposed coastlines and on high ground there is a chance that gusts of 70-80 mph may be seen in some populated places.
The exact areas and timing of the peak wind gusts speeds are yet to be fully determined, said the Met Office, who said there is a chance that the strong winds could continue into Friday for some areas too.
Today
A cloudy day ahead with patchy light rain, turning heavy at times during the day, especially over any hills. Perhaps some brighter spells across Cumbria this afternoon. A breezy day for all and temperatures remaining mild for December. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Tonight
Cloud and rain will continue to clear southwards bringing some drier weather for a time though rain will return through the early hours of the morning, turning heavy at times. Minimum temperature 8 °C.
Tuesday
A damp start though rain will clear quickly leaving a largely fine day with some showers possible later. Winds strengthening through the day, making it feel chillier. Maximum temperature 9 °C.
How to stay safe
The Met Office has provided the following guidance to help you stay safe during the unsettled weather this week.
- Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.
- Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items might include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.
- Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
- Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly. When a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.