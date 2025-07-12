Watch the latest Met Office video forecast, as high temperatures are forecast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hot weather is set to continue for parts of the UK on June 13.

UK Met Office weather forecast

July 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Low cloud in the east retreating to coasts. Mainly settled, but showers possible in the southwest later. Very warm, though less so than Saturday, and much cooler for eastern coasts.

July 14 to July 16

Turning more unsettled next week with heavy showers and thunderstorms at times. Hot in the east on Monday, otherwise temperatures dropping closer to the seasonal average.

A Met Office map shows high temperatures forecast for June 13. | Met Office

Five hacks to keep cool in hot weather

Andy Sims, Trade Advocacy Manager at MyBuilder, said: “You can shut your windows, that's the number one thing that you could be doing. Keeping your windows shut is blocking out that heat.

“If you're opening your windows sporadically throughout the day or leaving them open, you might get a nice breeze every now and then but actually you're allowing that heat to build up in your home and what we want to do is keep those windows shut and block it out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Creating shade is another one, so if you've got sun sails or awnings, you can get those up. Obviously, shutters over windows for example. You can also buy some relatively inexpensive film that goes over your windows which will keep the heat out and also you can get some kind of reflective finishes and things on those as well.”

Other tips include planning your day around the weather, for example exercising and cooking during the cooler times of the day.

Moving potted plants in front of windows can help block the sun.

A foot bath or placing a wet face cloth on your wrists, the back of your neck, can also cool you down.