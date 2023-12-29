Weather set to improve in Blackpool next week after Storm Gerrit brings heavy rain and strong winds to UK
The weather in Blackpool is set to improve next week after being battered by heavy rain and strong winds.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Here's the weather forecast for next week:
Saturday, December 30
A cloudy and often wet day with some temporary snow over the highest ground at first.
Heavy rain, especially in the afternoon. Turning windy with coastal gales possible at times.
Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Sunday, December 31
Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Monday, January 1
Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 4C.
Tuesday, January 2
Cloudy changing to light showers by early evening.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Wednesday, January 3
Light showers changing to cloudy by nighttime.
Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 6C.
Thursday, January 4
Partly cloudy.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 4C.