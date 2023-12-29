News you can trust since 1873
Weather set to improve in Blackpool next week after Storm Gerrit brings heavy rain and strong winds to UK

The weather in Blackpool is set to improve next week after being battered by heavy rain and strong winds.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 29th Dec 2023, 17:42 GMT
Here's the weather forecast for next week:

Saturday, December 30

A cloudy and often wet day with some temporary snow over the highest ground at first.

Heavy rain, especially in the afternoon. Turning windy with coastal gales possible at times.

Maximum temperature 9C. Minimum temperature 5C.

The weather in Blackpool is set to improve next week - but rain is still expected

Sunday, December 31

Cloudy changing to light rain by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Monday, January 1

Light showers changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 4C.

Tuesday, January 2

Cloudy changing to light showers by early evening.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Wednesday, January 3

Light showers changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 8C. Minimum temperature 6C.

Thursday, January 4

Partly cloudy.

Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 4C.

