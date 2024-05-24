Weather set to be mixed bag on Fylde coast over Bank Holiday weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The county is set to see sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain.

A typical springtime mix of weather is likely for Lancashire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

The county is set to see sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain over the next few days.

The county is set to see sunshine, showers and some longer spells of rain

For many, Saturday will be the best day of the Bank Holiday weekend, with temperatures reaching 19C in Blackpool.

Persistent heavy rain is then set to fall over large swathes of the county until Thursday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “Sunday will have a mixture of sunny spells but also scattered, heavy and in places thundery downpours.

“Not everywhere will see them but where they do occur there is a small chance of some temporary issues such as flooded roads.

“The outlook for Bank Holiday Monday is for brighter, cooler and breezier conditions with scattered showers for England and Wales at first, but a steady drying trend from the west is likely.”

Temperatures overall are expected to be around the average for the time of year, but it will feel warm in any longer spells of sunshine, particularly on Saturday.

Weather forecast for Blackpool:

Saturday, May 25

More sunshine on offer to start the weekend and feeling warmer too.

A little hazy at times and the odd shower possible in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Sunday, May 26

Cloudy changing to light rain by late morning.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Monday, May 27

Light showers changing to clear by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 11C.

Tuesday, May 28

Light rain.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Wednesday, May 29

Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Thursday, May 30

Light showers changing to sunny in the afternoon.