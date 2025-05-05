Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Discover when Lancashire and Blackpool will experience a warm spell again in our latest weather update.

After a warm, sunny spell, temperatures in Lancashire and Blackpool have gone down... but when are we due for the next warm spell?

According to the Met Office, temperatures are due to rise by the end of this week to highs of up to 19 °C.

Met Office also predicts clear or sunny spells with clouds likely to thicken “across the northwest during the weekend with some outbreaks of rain for a time.

“Through the following week, high pressure will be dominant across the UK” predominantly bringing “fine and dry weather. A few light showers are possible at times, but heavy rainfall is not expected.

“Temperatures are likely to be slightly above normal for the time of year, although there is a chance for some cold nights.”

Similarly, BBC weather predicts temperatures will rise to highs of 20°C over the weekend and stay at highs of 19°C for the remainder of the week.