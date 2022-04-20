According to the Met Office, after a sunny day tonight will be chilly with a touch of frost in some cold rural spots. Staying dry with partly cloudy skies and light winds.

Tomorrow (Thursday) after a cold start, it will be another warm day with plenty of sunny spells. Easterly winds will strengthen so feeling slightly less warm. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

The outlook for Friday to Sunday: It will be cloudier on Friday and into the weekend. There may be some light showers at times, mainly over the high ground, but mostly dry. Feeling cooler in a brisk wind.

Enjoy the sunshine in Lancashire this week

Next week looks likely to be reasonably sunny again – through the week, high pressure is looking to dominate in the north with plenty of dry and bright weather.