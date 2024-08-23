Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool will see a mix of sunshine and showers this weekend following Storm Lilian.

Lilian was the twelfth named storm of the season, the furthest through the list the Met Office has got since it was introduced in 2015.

The strongest gust of wind recorded in Lancashire was 62mph in Blackpool.

Storm Lilian’s influence on the UK’s weather diminished as the system moved into the North Sea on Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said it would leave behind some scattered showers in northern and western areas.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “The weekend’s weather will start on a damp note for southern and eastern England, with 15-30mm of rain likely to fall in the warning area quite widely, with 50-70mm possible in a few spots where heavier bursts of rain converge.

“Rainfall intensity will decrease in the afternoon, leaving some showers in southern England, as well as further showers in the northwest.” Following the Bank Holiday Weekend, there are signals for warmer conditions to develop during next week in central and eastern areas in particular, with the possibility of some hot weather for a time.

However, exactly how hot it gets and how long this may last is uncertain.

There may also be another spell of heavy and persistent rain in some northwestern areas on Tuesday.

Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:

Saturday, August 24

Rather cloudy to begin with scattered showers, heavy at times.

Sunnier spells developing into the afternoon and showers becoming more isolated.

Feeling rather cool with a notable breeze.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Sunday, August 25

Light rain changing to overcast by early evening.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Monday, August 26

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday, August 27

Light rain changing to cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Wednesday, August 28

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Thursday, August 29

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening. Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Friday, August 30

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 12C.