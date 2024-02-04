Weather forecast for Blackpool as snow predicted to hit parts of Lancashire soon
Temperatures are set to drop once again in Blackpool as snow sweeps across parts of the county.
The Met Office has forecast snow for the north of England as temperatures drop again towards the end of the month.
There could be an increased chance of snow for the north and east from late February, according to the weather agency's long-range forecast.
NetWeather's snow risk map showed much of Scotland, England and Wales could witness snow, and WX Charts maps show this could happen on Thursday, February 8.
A spokesperson for the BBC said: "Late next week there are signs that colder weather will make a return to the UK - so you'll probably need to get your big coat back on!
"Widespread frosts will return to the mornings and temperatures in the countryside could drop well below freezing, maybe even as low -10 Celsius for some next weekend.
"If you are hoping for snow, there is a much greater chance that some of you could see some late next week and possibly next weekend.
"At the moment, computer weather models are hinting that the greatest chance for seeing a covering of white could be in parts of northern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but it won't be everywhere."
Here's the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Monday (February 5)
Cloudy skies and patchy drizzle, most persistent over the higher ground.
Staying mild and windy with coastal gales possible.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Tuesday (February 6)
Light rain in the morning, becoming heavier in the evening.
Maximum temperature 10C. Minimum temperature 2C.
Wednesday (February 7)
A cloudy day with no rain forecast.
Maximum temperature 3C. Minimum temperature 3C.
Thursday (February 8)
Light rain changing to sleet by late morning.
Maximum temperature 6C. Minimum temperature 4C.
Friday (February 9)
Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 7C. Minimum temperature 3C.
Saturday (February 10)
Cloudy changing to light rain in the afternoon.
Sleet predicted to fall between 6pm and 9pm.
Maximum temperature 4C. Minimum temperature 3C.