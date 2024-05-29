Warmer and drier weather on the way in Blackpool - here's when to plan your next BBQ
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weather is set to get warmer and drier over the next few days in Lancashire - with temperatures reaching 17C.
Conditions are set to improve this week following a mix of sunshine and showers, with Saturday being the warmest day in Blackpool.
Thursday is set to be a cloudy but dry day, but the sun is set to start again shining over the weekend with no rain forecast.
Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “From Friday, we see a change in weather type, with conditions turning drier and more settled from the west.
“Although some showers are possible at times - most likely in the southeast initially and later in the weekend in the northwest - many should see a decent amount of sunshine.
“With the exception of the southeast at first, where it will be rather cool to start the weekend, temperatures are generally unremarkable for the time of year, close to or a little above average.
“However, it will feel a little warmer with light winds and prolonged sunny spells, generally away from windward coasts.”
Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Thursday, May 30
A changeable day with a mixture of sunny spells, cloudy periods and a chance of heavy showers.
Feeling quite cool in the fresh northwesterly wind but pleasant in the sunshine.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Friday, May 31
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Saturday, June 1
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 11C.
Sunday, June 2
Sunny changing to cloudy by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 16C. Minimum temperature 13C.
Monday, June 3
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Tuesday, June 4
Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.