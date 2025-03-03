Lancashire weather forecast as Met Office predicts warmer days after chilly start to March

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 11:30 BST
The UK can expect brighter skies and warmer weather this week, with some areas in Lancashire reaching 14C (57.2F)The UK can expect brighter skies and warmer weather this week, with some areas in Lancashire reaching 14C (57.2F)
The UK can expect brighter skies and warmer weather this week, with some areas in Lancashire reaching 14C (57.2F) | Submitted
Lancashire can look forward to brighter skies and warmer weather this week - with temperatures to climb to 15°c in some areas, according to latest forecasts.

The Met Office has forecast bright sunshine for much of the county over the coming days, after a chilly start to March over the weekend.

Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches.It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.Blackpool beach on a sunny day is surely the daddy of all Lancashire beaches.It's been a draw for more than 100 years and is fun for all the family, with cafes, bars, amusements and icecream stalls all within easy reach.
Today and tonight

It will be a dull and cloudy start to the week, with more of the grey skies we saw through February. Overcast skies and a gentle breeze will see temperatures peak at around 9°c on Monday.

Tonight will see more in the way of cloud, although a few clear spells are likely to develop at times. It will turn largely dry but the odd spot of drizzle cannot be ruled out, said the Met Office.

Tomorrow and rest of week

Tomorrow will see a rather cloudy start to the day, but sunshine is expected to widely develop as the day progresses. It will be a dry day with moderate to fresh south-westerly winds and temperatures rising to a peak of around 11°c by midday.

It will continue to improve as the week progresses, with temperatures climbing to 12°c on Wednesday and 15°c on Thursday.

Friday will see some light rain showers in the morning, but temperatures are likely to remain mild, around 14°c.

But it should be a dry and sunny weekend, with temperatures of 15°c forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

