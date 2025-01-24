Travel: Northern Rail, LNER, ScotRail, Avanti West Coast and Merseyrail cancellations as Storm Éowyn hits UK
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Storm Éowyn has brought strong winds to the UK, causing disruption to travel.
We’ve compiled a list of the train services which are cancelled or are facing delays today (January 24).
Northern Rail
Northern Rail have told the public not to travel on the following routes.
Friday 24 January and Saturday 25 January
- Barrow/Windermere / Oxenholme – Manchester Airport
- Carlisle – Barrow/Lancaster - Manchester Airport (Cumbrian Coast)
- Heysham Port - Morecambe – Lancaster
- Leeds – Settle – Carlisle
- Leeds – Lancaster/Morecambe
Friday 24 January only
- Blackpool North – York
- Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Dewsbury)
- Manchester Victoria - Leeds (via Bradford Interchange)
- Sheffield – Huddersfield (Peniston Line)
- Halifax/Bradford Interchange – Huddersfield
- Leeds – Nottingham
- Sheffield – York
- Newcastle – Ashington (Northumberland Line)
- Newcastle – Morpeth/Chathill
- Newcastle – Carlisle. Except limited services between Newcastle and the MetroCentre.
- Leeds - Skipton
- Leeds - Ilkley
- Leeds - Bradford Forster Square
- Bradford Forster Square - Ilkley
- Bradford Forster Square - Skipton
Advise against travel on Friday 24 January
Northern Rail say on the below routes there will be large gaps in services or the route will only be partially served, and are strongly advising you not to travel on these routes.
- Leeds – Lincoln. Will operate Sheffield - Lincoln only. Services Leeds – Sheffield are available. To Travel Leeds – Lincoln change at Sheffield.
- Sheffield – Scarborough. Will operate Hull - Scarborough only, calling at all stations Hull - Bridlington.
- York - Bridlington. Will operate York - Hull only. Stops between Hull and Bridlington are served on the route above.
- York - Blackpool North. Will operate York - Bradford Interchange only.
- Leeds – Harrogate - York.
- Chester - Leeds. Will operate Chester - Manchester Victoria only.
- Darlington – Saltburn.
- Newcastle – Middlesborough.
- Middlesborough – Whitby.
Except for the following journeys being provided to support trips to and from schools:
0654 Middlesbrough- Whitby
0844 Whitby-Middlesbrough
1404 Middlesbrough-Whitby
1557 Whitby-Middlesbrough
London North Eastern Railway (LNER)
LNER says there will be no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction on Friday 24 January and no LNER services operating within Scotland. Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay due to weather-related speed restrictions.
ScotRail
ScotRail have announced that all their services are suspended on Friday, 24 January.
They strongly advise against travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.
TransPennine Express
TransPennine Express are urging customers not to travel between the following locations on Friday 24 January:
They are also advising customers to avoid travelling, unless absolutely essential, between the following locations:
- Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York
Avanti West Coast
Avanti West Coast says there are no trains running north of Preston (to/from Cumbria, Glasgow or Edinburgh) on Friday 24 January. They are asking people to only travel on their North Wales route if absolutely necessary.
Merseyrail services on the Chester line face cancellations or alterations due to a speed restriction because of high winds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.