Today's weather in Blackpool: Hour-by-hour yellow warning forecast as heavy rain predicted to batter the resort

Don’t forget your umbrella when popping out-and-about today.

By Colin Ainscough
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The Met Office is warning of flooding today (Tuesday, January 10, 2022) with “persistent heavy rain” forecast for much of the day.

A yellow weather warning, in place between 6am and 8pm, has also been issued by weather experts – the warning covers much of the Fylde coast.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool:

The Met Office has forecast heavy rain for Tuesday in Blackpool
09:00 – 95% chance of rain

10:00 – 95% chance of rain

11:00 – 95% chance of rain

12:00 – 95% chance of rain

13:00 – 10% chance of rain

14:00 – 10% chance of rain

15:00 – 60% chance of rain

16:00 – 20% chance of rain

17:00 – 60% chance of rain

18:00 – 50% chance of rain

19:00 – 50% chance of rain

20:00 – 50% chance of rain

21:00 – 40% chance of rain

22:00 – 10% chance of rain

23:00 – 5% chance of rain

