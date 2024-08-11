Thunderstorms set to bring dramatic end to 26C weather in Lancashire as Met Office issues yellow warning

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024
Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are set to hit Lancashire, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over Lancashire on Monday, bringing the chance of sudden flooding and power cuts.

A yellow weather warning has subsequently been issued. It will be in place from 2am on Monday until 1pm.

Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week - but residents have been warned to prepare for thunderstormsTemperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week - but residents have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms
Temperatures are set to reach 24C in Blackpool this week - but residents have been warned to prepare for thunderstorms | Pixabay

It comes after temperatures hit 26C in the county over the weekend.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Although not all parts of the warning area are expected to see them, an area of increasingly organised thunderstorms is likely to produce a combination of frequent lightning, heavy rain, hail and short periods of strong winds.

“Some torrential downpours are likely, with 20-40 mm in places, and a potential for 40-60 mm of rain to fall in 1-2 hours very locally, with hail up to 2cm in diameter.

“Thunderstorms are expected to clear towards the northeast by Monday afternoon.”

Forecasters warned spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is also a chance that train and bus services could be delayed or cancelled.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads
  • Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
  • There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
