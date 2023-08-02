People say they were ‘terrified’ by the extremely loud bangs at around 2:45AM – which were followed by several flashes of lightning.

Some wondered what was going on outside – wondering if it was ‘a bomb’ or ‘plane coming down’

Cheryl Brockbank said: “Never heard the like in 60 years!!”

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancashire this weekend (Credit: Rodrigo Souza)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others had to comfort their pets, who were disturbed by the noise.

Julie Brindle said she had ‘3 shaking, panting, petrified dogs in bed’ with her, after the freak storm.

Tom Ingram said: “the lightening bolt lite up the whole sky like daylight then literally massive thunder straight after for a good few seconds.”

Some slept through the storm, and others said it was not that bad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Jones said: “It was all over in 3mins after one very loud bang and 3 or 4 flashes of lightening.”

What’s the weather forecast for Blackpool?

Today

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a night of persistent, heavy rain, the weather will turn showery through the afternoon with a risk of thundery downpours, but some brighter interludes possible.

The weather is unseasonably cool and windy for August. Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Tonight

Showers gradually easing through the evening, becoming drier overnight with some clear spells. Remaining breezy, and cooler than Tuesday night. Minimum temperature 10 °C.

Thursday