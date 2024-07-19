This is how long the sunshine will last and how hot it will get in Blackpool next week

The sun has finally decided to shine again in Blackpool this summer - here’s how long it is set to last.

The mercury reached 24C this week after a largely chilly and drizzly summer so far.

However, Britons will have to soak up the sun while they still can, as it seems the rain will return next week.

Temperatures are still set to be quite warm despite this, with the mercury set to reach highs of 21C.

When looking at the underlying patterns behind the UK’s weather, the jet stream plays a prominent role, and that has been the case in recent weeks.

Speaking in the Met Office's 10-Day Trend video on YouTube, Meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “For the last few weeks, we've been on the northern side of the jet stream and over the next few days, its position will change.

“It becomes a more amplified pattern, diving down well to the south of the UK and taking low pressure systems up to the north and west of the UK.

“But, as we head towards the weekend, Sunday most likely, will see the return of the stronger jet core to affect the UK, meaning it is going to turn a bit more unsettled and certainly cooler again.”

Weather forecast for Blackpool

Saturday, July 20

A cloudier day but a mostly dry morning.

Turning unsettled later with a risk of heavy showery outbreaks.

Pleasant in the sunshine but not as warm than of late.

Maximum temperature 21C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Sunday, July 21

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Monday, July 22

Light rain changing to cloudy in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday, July 23

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 13C.

Wednesday, July 24

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Thursday, July 25

Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.

Maximum temperature 20C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Friday, July 26

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 18C.

