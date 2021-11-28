Temperatures to plummet to zero in Blackpool as snow hits resort

Gritters on the roads in Lancashire. Picture by Lancashire road police

The Fylde coast was not included in a yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued by the Met Office for Scotland and parts of North West England this morning.

However, wintry showers hit the coast this morning, continuing until noon. In other parts of Lancashire, gritters were sent out to combat icy roads, with Lancashire Road Police advising drivers to reduce speeds and only make journeys if necessary.

Risks of icy patches on pavements and cycle paths, and possible increasing journey times for buses and trains were also reported by weather forecasters.