Storm Éowyn: Lancashire residents told, 'Do not travel on Friday unless you have to'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire highways bosses are urging people to work from home if they can on Friday - and to avoid travelling for any other reason if possible - as the county battens down the hatches for the incoming Storm Éowyn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office says the winds - which are predicted to reach 50-60 mph inland and potentially up to 60-70mph in north west Lancashire, as well as in coastal areas and on higher ground - pose a risk to public safety. Localised gusts as strong as 80mph have also been forecast.

An amber weather warning for wind is in place from 6am until 9pm on Friday, with a yellow one starting from midnight on Thursday and resuming after the amber one is lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council says its highways teams are “ready to deal with the impact of Storm Éowyn”, with extra staff on standby to deal with any issues - but the authority is nevertheless recommending people stay indoors if possible.

Schools have not been told to close and any decision for them to do so would be made by individual establishments and communicated to parents via the usual channels.

Tree specialists in Lancashire County Council's highways team prepare for the storm | LCC

The Met Office has highlighted concerns over:

human safety, including falling trees, airborne debris, loose structures and large waves and spray along the coast and at promenades;

disruption to transport, including road, rail, air and sea transport from storm detritus such as falling trees and debris, and damaged overhead wires;

possible power cuts due to damage to cables and poles;

damage to buildings or other structures due to unsecured loose structures.

Residents can raise any concerns related to the storm by calling County Hall on 0300 123 6780 in office hours or with police on the 101 non-emergency number at all other times.

However, the county council says it is anticipating a high volume of calls to its highways contact centre and is asking members of the public to bear with the authority while its teams deal withany incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the current weather forecast is for high winds with no current concern for flooding risk, there will be continued revisions of the forecasts overnight.

County Coun Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said:

"Our highways teams are well prepared and they're standing by to keep our roads moving in case they need to deal with fallen trees, or close roads in case damaged structures pose a risk to road users.

"I'd ask everyone to keep in touch with the latest advice from the Met Office, and particularly note the potential for dangers that strong winds are expected to bring as Storm Éowyn gets underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As ever, our highways teams will be on alert and ready to deal with any incidents that members of the public report to us. However, I'd ask people to be prepared and consider their travel plans on Friday morning."