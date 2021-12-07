The Met Office issued the yellow warning for wind earlier this week, which came into force at 9am this morning (Tuesday, December 7) and is in place until midnight.

Weather experts have warned that gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.

Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.

Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool as wind and rain sweep across the Fylde coast

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:

12:00 - 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph

13:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

A number of yellow weather warnings are in place across the Uk today.

14:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph

15:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 36mph

16:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 38mph

17:00 - 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph

18:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph

19:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph

20:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph

21:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph

22:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 41mph

23:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 38mph

00:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph