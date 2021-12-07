Storm Barra: Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool as wind and rain sweep across the Fylde coast
Gusts of up to 70mph are expected to batter Blackpool and the Fylde coast today as Storm Barra hits the region.
The Met Office issued the yellow warning for wind earlier this week, which came into force at 9am this morning (Tuesday, December 7) and is in place until midnight.
Weather experts have warned that gusts of up to 60-70mph are expected in exposed coastal locations.
Residents are being warned to expect travel disruption and short-term loss of power.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool for Tuesday, December 7, 2021:
12:00 - 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph
13:00 - 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
14:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
15:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 36mph
16:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 38mph
17:00 - 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 42mph
18:00 - 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 45mph
19:00 - 50% chance of rain / Wind gust 48mph
20:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 44mph
21:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 46mph
22:00 - 80% chance of rain / Wind gust 41mph
23:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 38mph
00:00 - 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 35mph
