Will it snow in Lancashire?

The BBC predicted snow and sleet to hit parts of the county on Thursday, December 15.

It is expected to fall between 8am and 5pm in Blackpool, 1pm and 6pm in Preston, Burnley and Chorley, and between 1pm and 5pm in Lancaster.

What did the BBC say?

“It will turn very cold through the middle of next week with a northerly flow developing,” a spokesperson said.

“It will be largely dry. There will be spells of sunshine through Wednesday with biting breezes for most.

“On Thursday there is a risk of some wintry precipitation in places, but there is still uncertainty surrounding this.

Shoppers in Blackpool bracing the snow during Storm Eunice in February 2022

“A largely dry, cold and bright day expected on Friday.”

Met Office issues amber cold weather alert

While no snow was forecast in Lancashire by the Met Office, it did issue an amber cold weather alert covering all of the county.

Snow is predicted to fall across Lancashire on December 15, including Blackpool (Credit: BBC weather)

The alert warns of a “90 percent probability of severe cold weather and icy conditions” in parts of England, including Lancashire.

Forecasters warned this could increase the health risks to vulnerable patients and disrupt the delivery of services.

When will the alert be in place?

It will be in place between 6pm on Wednesday (December 7) to 9am on Monday (December 12).

What did the Met Office say?

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Rebekah Sherwin, said: “Temperatures will start to dip this week, with daytime temperatures struggling to get above freezing in many places from mid-week onwards. However, the cold air from the Arctic will also bring brighter conditions, with some dry, sunny spells in many areas, particularly away from the coast.

“Showers will turn more wintry as the week goes on with a risk of snow at times. A yellow National Severe Weather Warning for snow has been issued for Wednesday covering northern Scotland. We can expect to see some snow and wintry showers further south as the week progresses, particularly in coastal areas or over higher ground.