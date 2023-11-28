Snow set to fall in Lancashire as temperatures plummet to -5C and amber health alert issued

Snow has been forecast in parts of Lancashire this week as temperatures drop across the UK.

Light snow is expected to fall in Blackburn, Accrington, Burnley, Darwen, Rossendale and Lancaster this weekend, according to BBC Weather.

Sleet showers are also predicted to hit Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Chorley and Leyland as temperatures plummet.

The mercury is set to drop to -5C in places this week before gradually rising to around -2C on Saturday (December 2) and Sunday (December 3).

The Met Office’s forecast for Lancashire is different to the BBC’s, with no snow currently predicted in the county.

They predict a mixture of clear and cloudy skies over the weekend, but temperatures are still set to remain low.

David Oliver, a Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “Snow in any affected area is unlikely to be anything more than transient and short-lived, but it could lead to small totals and some disruption over a few hours before melting.”

Snow is set to fall in parts of Lancashire this week (Credit: Jakub Sisulak)

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold-health alert covering the North West which runs to December 5.

This means there is an “increased risk of mortality” across the population, particularly in vulnerable groups.

This includes the over-65s and those with underlying conditions.

“But impacts may also be seen in younger age groups,” the warning added.

The mercury is set to drop to -5C before gradually rising to around -2C (Credit: photos_by_ginny)

Hospitals and GP surgeries will “likely" be busier due to increased demand, and temperatures in hospitals and care homes may fall below the recommended threshold.

Travel delays, transport issues and energy problems could also trigger staffing issues, putting lives at risk, the UKHSA said.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Conditions across the UK are forecast to turn increasingly cold through the week, with overnight frosts becoming sharp and widespread, with only limited recovery of temperatures by day.

“A weather system is expected to bring rain into southern parts of the UK later this week with the potential for hill snow on its northern flank.