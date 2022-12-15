Will it snow in Lancashire?

A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday (December 18), lasting “two to four hours before turning to rain”.

The Met Office subsequently issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice which covers all of Lancashire.

How much snow could we see?

Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm are likely at low levels, with 5-10cm predicted across upland areas.

All snow is predicted to melt rapidly once it begins to rain later in the day.

Strong winds winds are also expected, with severe gales possible across high ground.

A period of snow is predicted to hit Lancashire on December 18

This could lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time, forecasters warned.

When will the weather warning be in place?

It will be in place from 3am until 9pm on Sunday.

What should I expect?

- Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers, along with delayed or cancelled rail and air travel

- Some rural communities could become cut off

- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

- A chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

What did the Met Office say?

“A band of snow is expected to move northeast across the UK on Sunday, in most places lasting two to four hours before turning to rain,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“Places in the southwest of the warning area will be affected first. Temporary accumulations of 1-3cm to low levels, and perhaps locally 5-8cm across the Welsh mountains, with any snow starting to melt readily from late morning.

“While parts of the northeast of England and Scotland will probably stay dry until late morning, the feature becomes slower moving here allowing for larger accumulations.

“Temporary accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely at low levels, with 5-10 cm more typical across upland areas and isolated 10-15 cm on high ground north of the Central Belt. Once rain becomes established, all lying snow will melt rapidly.

“In addition to the snow and ice, strong winds are expected across all parts, with gales or severe gales mainly across high ground. This will lead to blizzard conditions in some areas for a time.

“A brief period of freezing rain is also possible, most likely to impact areas from the Pennines northwards, with a consequent risk of ice accretion on structures and power lines.”

When will the cold snap end?

Temperatures are expected to gradually rise on Monday (December 19) following the period of snow.

