Pouring rain didn't put these visitors off as they braved the weekend weather in Blackpool - in pictures

Saturday saw fine weather as locals and visitors flocked to Blackpool to enjoy all that the resort's entertainment and hospitality venues had to offer.

Fast forward 24 hours, and it's a washout.

But that didn't put people off from making the most of the weekend, following the easing of lockdown restrictions this week.

These were the scenes today.

1. Miserable May weather in Blackpool. Buy photo

2. A lone seagull looks out over the empty beach. Buy photo

3. Steph and Alice Everall. Buy photo

4. One family brave the weather and go for a walk on the beach. Buy photo