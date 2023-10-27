No rain forecast for Blackpool on Halloween but weather in resort set to worsen as week goes on
Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:
Saturday (October 28)
A cloudy start with showers, heavy at times, especially along the coasts.
Sunny spells developing by the afternoon, particularly in the south.
Winds easing with temperatures generally around average.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Sunday (October 29)
Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Monday (October 30)
Partly cloudy changing to light showers by early evening.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Tuesday (October 31)
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by late morning.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.
Wednesday (November 1)
Heavy rain changing to cloudy by late morning.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Thursday (November 2)
Heavy showers changing to cloudy by early evening.
Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 8C.