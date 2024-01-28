Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From 12:00pm on Monday, January 29 until 5:00am on Tuesday, January 30, a yellow warning is in place for rain across the North West.

When will the rain hit Lancashire?

Rain becoming prolonged and heavy at times during Monday afternoon and evening, easing from the west overnight. 20-30 mm of rain falling widely with 40-50 mm in a few places, mainly over high ground.

What is a yellow warning for rain ?

The warning means that frequent heavy showers may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

What does this actually mean?

The MET office explains:

-Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

-Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer

-Bus and train services will also probably be affected with journey times taking longer

What should you do?

The MET offers five main tips for staying safe in heavy rain:

1- Check if your property is at risk, if it is prepare a flood plan and an emergency flood kit [see below]

2- Ensure your safe from flooding by checking the flood advice in your area, charging mobile phones, parking your car outside the flood zone, prepare a flood kit to help you cope in the event of flooding, store valuables up high, turn off gas water and electricity supplies

3- Consider whether it’s safe to drive. If you must: slow down, use main roads, use dipped headlights, give yourself more time to react on slippery surfaces and keep a bigger gap between vehicles

4- Do not drive, walk or swim through floodwater, avoid it where possible and if you are affected by fast flowing or deep water call 999 and wait for help.