The yellow weather warning comes into force from 3pm on Tuesday (April 11) and will remain in place until 11pm .

Heavy rain is also forecast during the evening with a 90 per cent chance of rain predicted between 3pm and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While wind speeds are predicted to be between 20mph and 33mph during the alert, wind gusts could reach almost 50mph.

Gusts of 45-50 mph are predicted inland, with 60mph winds possible around some Irish Sea coastal areas.

Following the Met Office alert, National Highways advised motorists – particularly those driving high-sided HGVs, motorhomes and motorcycles, and those towing caravans and trailers – to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Hipkiss, National Network Manager for National Highways, said: “Based on the weather forecasts, we’re expecting heavy rain and then high, gusting winds to sweep across the country from the west and we’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

National Highways is advising drivers to take extra care on the roads and prepare for adverse conditions (Credit: Lewis Clarke)

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and drive to the conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to drive safely in windy weather

The weather alert for strong winds covers much of the Fylde coast (Credit: Met Office)

Advertisement Hide Ad

When you’re on the road in windy conditions, National Highways’ advice is to:

- Slow down and keep focused on the road ahead – you may encounter debris blown in by the wind;

- Avoid using exposed sections of road if possible. Lorries, caravans and motorbikes are at particular risk;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Use both hands on the steering wheel to keep good control of your vehicle –gusts of wind can cause your vehicle to shake;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Look out for gaps in trees or buildings, or when crossing bridges – you’re more likely to encounter side winds here;

- Keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways;

- Watch out for side winds when passing larger high-sided vehicles – keep room on either side of your vehicle to allow for it being blown sideways.

Driving in heavy rain

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- If it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down;

- Use dipped headlights, especially if visibility is seriously reduced;

- The roads will be more slippery than usual, so give yourself more time to react – increase the gap between you and the vehicle in front to at least four seconds;

- Look out for standing water – adjust your driving before and after;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Always keep your eyes on the road – spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Visibility affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared;

- During thunderstorms, sudden winds can unsettle vehicles – keep your speed down and give other road users more room.

Essential items to keep in your car

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways also advises drivers to carry essential supplies just in case you need them, items such as:

- water and food;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- warm clothes;

- a fully charged mobile and car charger;

Advertisement Hide Ad

- torch;

- blankets;