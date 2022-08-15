More thunderstorms and torrential rain predicted to hit Lancashire as Met Office extends yellow weather warning

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain were predicted to develop across Lancashire at the beginning of this week.
A two-day yellow weather warning was subsequently issued, beginning at midnight on Monday (August 14) and ending at 11.59pm on Tuesday (August 15).
Forecasters warned up to 30mm could fall in places in just one hour, leading to a “small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.”
Spray, sudden flooding and lighting strikes could also lead to difficult driving conditions as well as resulting in some train and bus services being cancelled.
“Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Tuesday across much of England and Wales,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.
“There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.”