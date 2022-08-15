More thunderstorms and torrential rain predicted to hit Lancashire as Met Office extends yellow weather warning

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rain were predicted to develop across Lancashire at the beginning of this week.

A two-day yellow weather warning was subsequently issued, beginning at midnight on Monday (August 14) and ending at 11.59pm on Tuesday (August 15).

Forecasters warned up to 30mm could fall in places in just one hour, leading to a “small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly.”

Spray, sudden flooding and lighting strikes could also lead to difficult driving conditions as well as resulting in some train and bus services being cancelled.

“Whilst some places will miss them, thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain will develop quite widely on Tuesday across much of England and Wales,” a spokesman for the Met Office said.

“There is considerable uncertainty at this stage in regional and county level focus.”

Here’s what the Met Office said to expect:

Thunderstorms and torrential rain are predicted to hit Lancashire on Monday (August 15) and Tuesday (August 16) (Photo credit: Curtis Richmond)

A small chance homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

- A chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services where flooding or lightning strikes occur.

- Difficult driving conditions and road closures due to spray and sudden flooding.

- A small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater