More rain is set to hit Blackpool this week - but temperatures are set to increase.

Some 1,695.9mm of rain fell from October 2022 to March 2024.

This is the highest level for any 18-month period in England since comparable data began in 1836, according to analysis by the PA news agency of Met Office provisional statistics.

It beats the previous record of 1,680.2mm, which had been set only the month before and covered the 18 months from September 2022 to February 2024.

Last month saw England experience 62% more rainfall than an average March, though the total for the month, 94.3mm, was not close to record levels, ranking as the 19th wettest March for the nation since data began.

Overall, the UK saw 27% more rainfall than average last month, at 107.8mm, enough to rank as the 31st wettest March for the whole country.

Met Office scientist Emily Carlisle said: “Many will remember how wet March has been, with a succession of fronts and the influence of low pressure seemingly never too far away from the UK.

“Coming off the back of a wet winter and what has been a wet start to the year, many areas have very saturated ground, which has increased the sensitivity to rainfall events in recent weeks.”

The wet weather is set to continue in Blackpool this week, but temperatures are set to rise to a balmy 17C.

Here’s the weather forecast for Blackpool:

Wednesday, April 3

A damp end to the day in northern parts of the region with outbreaks of rain and a few heavy showers elsewhere too.

Drier for a time this evening but further periods of rain pushing north overnight. Locally quite chilly.

Maximum temperature 11C. Minimum temperature 7C

Thursday, April 4

Mostly cloudy through the morning with patchy drizzle or light showers possible.

Turning a bit brighter through the afternoon and most places staying dry.

Feeling somewhat warmer in any sunshine.

Minimum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Friday, April 5

Heavy showers changing to cloudy by early evening.

Minimum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Saturday, April 6

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Minimum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Sunday, April 7

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning.

Minimum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Monday, April 8

A cloudy day.

Minimum temperature 13C. Minimum temperature 8C.

Tuesday, April 9

Light rain changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.