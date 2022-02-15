Storms Dudley and Eunice: Lancashire braces for double whammy of storms as Met Office issues yellow warning for Preston, Blackpool, Fleetwood, Blackburn, Burnley and across Lancashire
Weather experts at the Met Office are issuing a yellow warning for Lancashire as the county braces for a double whammy of storms this week.
The weather warning covers Blackpool, Blackburn, Lancaster, Burnley and Preston from 6pm on Wednesday (February 16) to 6pm on Thursday (February 17).
Forecasters warn of up to 90mph winds when Storm Dudley crosses the northern half of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, while Storm Eunice follows soon after, bringing further strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the county on Friday.
The amber warning also covers Cumbria, Lancaster and Morecambe between 4pm and midnight on Wednesday.
Today
It is a wet and windy start to Tuesday for Lancashire, but forecasters say it will turn somewhat drier and brighter in the afternoon.
There will still be a few heavy showers but the winds are expected to ease as the afternoon progresses. Maximum temperature 8 °C.
Tonight
Windy weather will return this evening and will remain overnight as outbreaks of rain spread east, becoming heavy at times over high ground.
But the temperatures are expected to stay rather mild across the county with a minimum temperature of 5 °C.
Wednesday
Wednesday will bring more wet and windy weather as Storm Dudley crosses the UK.
Rain will be heavy at times with gales expected, with some of these likely to be severe over coasts and high ground. Maximum temperature 13 °C.
Outlook for Thursday to Saturday
Winds are expected to ease through Thursday afternoon and evening but there will still be some blustery showers thanks to Storm Dudley in the morning before it moves southwards.
Storm Eunice is likely to pick up where Storm Dudley left us, bringing with it more rain and wind and possible hill snow on Friday.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for Eunice's visit to the North West, with very strong gusts of up to 70 mph possible inland and perhaps even stronger in some places.
But the forecaster remains uncertain about where the strongest winds are likely to strike and which areas in the region are expected to be the worst-affected.
It says there is also potential for some 'significant snowfall' over hills in Northern parts of Lancashire and on higher ground.
But they say we can at least look forward to a drier and brighter day on Saturday, with much lighter winds and showers expected as Storm Eunice moves further south.
Traffic and travel warnings with wind risks to lorries, caravans and motorbikes
National Highways head of road safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: "We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve.
"If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.
"In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.
"Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space.
"In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes."
People warned to stay away from Lancashire's woodlands
Brockholes nature reserve in Preston is warning people to avoid the county's woodlands during strong winds over the next few days.
A spokesman for Brockholes said: "Please avoid woodland areas. Storm Dudley and Eunice are expected to affect the North West on Wednesday night through to Friday, bringing a period of very strong winds.
"We are monitoring the situation and advise you to avoid woodland areas during this time.
"Please check our website and social media before you visit our nature reserves, where we will announce any closures or changes due to the weather."