Here’s what the Met Office’s National Severe Weather Warnings mean, as a rare red warning is issued.

The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind on December 7.

The red warning covers South West England and Wales from 3am to 11am.

An amber wind warning has been issued for North West England, Northern Ireland, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders, South West England, Strathclyde and Wales from 1am to 9pm on December 7. There is also an amber rain warning in place for Wales from 3am to 6pm on December 7.

Wind warnings are in place. | Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images

Large parts of the UK are covered by yellow warnings for rain and wind over the weekend, with a yellow snow warning covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, Highlands and Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from 8pm today (December 6) to 9am tomorrow.

Met Office: National Severe Weather Warnings explained

Met Office: Yellow Warning

According to the Met Office, many yellow warnings are issued when it’s likely that the weather will cause some low level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. Many people may be able to continue their daily routine, but there will be some that will be directly impacted. Other yellow warnings are issued when the weather could bring much more severe impacts to the majority of people, but the certainty of those impacts occurring is much lower.

Met Office: Amber Warning

With an amber warning, the Met Office says, there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather - which could potentially disrupt your plans. There is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property. The Met Office says, you should think about changing your plans and taking action to protect yourself and your property.

Met Office: Red Warning

When the Met Office issues a red warning, dangerous weather is expected and you should take action to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather. It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure. People should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.