Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain covering parts of Lancashire and Greater Manchester
A yellow weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for much of Lancashire and some of Greater Manchester.
According to the Met Office, 11 hours of downpours are set to start at midnight on Monday, running until 11am.
The warning covers as far north as Blackpool, includes Preston, Blackburn and goes as far south as Wigan, Warrington and Liverpool.
The Met Office is warning that there is likely to be spray and flooding on roads making journey times longer with bus and train services also likely to be affected.
There is a chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services with the flooding of homes and businesses also possible.
The Met Office website states: “Following some rain during Sunday afternoon and evening another band of heavy rain is likely across parts of north Wales and into northern England from early on Monday morning.
“This will be slow moving for a time with the potential for widely 20-40 mm and some spots of 60-80 mm, these mostly for parts of northwest Wales.
“With much of this rain falling in 3 to 6 hours some disruption is likely, particularly to travel during Monday morning.”