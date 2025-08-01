The Met Office has issued a severe weather warning for strong winds and heavy hit across parts of the UK.

Storm Floris is forecast to bring unseasonably strong winds to the UK on Monday along with heavy rain.

This unseasonably disruptive system will bring strong winds and heavy rainfall across the northern half of the UK on Monday and early Tuesday.

The warning will be in force from 6am on Monday 4 August until 6am on Tuesday 5 August 2025. | Getty Images

The yellow wind warning – issued on Friday 1 August 2025 - covers a swathe of the northern half of the UK, from Northern Ireland, north Wales, northern England, and the whole of Scotland where the strongest winds are more likely to be recorded.

The warning will be in force from 6am on Monday 4 August until 6am on Tuesday 5 August 2025.

Matthew Lehnert is a Met Office Chief Meteorologist. He said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland. There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”

As Storm Floris tracks across the northern half of the UK, winds will first begin to ease in the west on late Monday but remaining very strong until early Tuesday in the east of the warning area.

Regions and local authorities affected include:

Angus.

Clackmannanshire.

Dundee.

Falkirk.

Fife.

Perth and Kinross.

Stirling.

Aberdeen.

Aberdeenshire.

Moray.

Na h-Eileanan Siar.

Highland.

Darlington.

Durham.

Gateshead.

Hartlepool.

Middlesbrough.

Newcastle upon Tyne.

North Tyneside.

Northumberland.

Redcar and Cleveland.

South Tyneside.

Stockton-on-Tees.

Sunderland.

Blackburn with Darwen.

Blackpool.

Cheshire West and Chester.

Cumbria.

Greater Manchester.

Halton.

Lancashire.

Merseyside.

Warrington.

County Antrim.

County Armagh.

County Down.

County Fermanagh.

County Londonderry.

County Tyrone.

Orkney Islands.

Shetland Islands.

Dumfries and Galloway.

East Lothian.

Edinburgh.

Midlothian Council.

Scottish Borders.

West Lothian.

Argyll and Bute.

East Ayrshire.

East Dunbartonshire.

East Renfrewshire.

Glasgow.

Inverclyde.

North Ayrshire.

North Lanarkshire.

Renfrewshire.

South Ayrshire.

South Lanarkshire.

West Dunbartonshire.

Conwy.

Denbighshire.

Flintshire.

Gwynedd.

Isle of Anglesey.

East Riding of Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire.

York.

A yellow warning forwind and rain has been put in place. | Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker

What Should I Do?

Prepare to protect your property and people from injury.

Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves.

Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead.

In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.