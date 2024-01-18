The North West weather warning will remain in force for 24 hours over the weekend.

Heavy rain is expected to cause flooding across Lancashire at the weekend, warns the Met Office, as the forecaster issues yet another weather alert for the region.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning for rain will come into effect at 6am on Sunday (January 21) and remain in place until 6am on Monday (January 22).

The Met Office said torrential downpours could lead to flooding and cause disruption throughout Sunday and Monday morning.

The forecaster says temperatures are likely to be milder but around 30-50mm of rain could fall across much of Lancashire. Conditions will be significantly worse on higher ground with potential for peak downpours of up to 100mm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain affecting Lancashire and the North West on Sunday (January 21) and Monday (January 22)

What's the weekend forecast?

The Met Office says spells of heavy rain and strong winds will move across northern England over the weekend and into early Monday (January 22).

The heaviest rain is expected during Sunday with 30-50 mm falling widely and the potential for peaks of 80-100 mm over hills.

Milder conditions will also result in the thaw of lying snow, said the forecaster.

Disruption to traffic and travel

The Met Office says the heavy rain and strong winds could lead to travel disruption across Lancashire and the North West this weekend.