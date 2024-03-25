UK weather: Met Office issues warning of snow and freezing rain
The Met Office has issued an urgent alert for this week as snow and heavy rain get set to hit, bringing with it dangerous conditions.
Meteorologists have forecast that temperatures will drop to freezing in some parts, with a yellow alert for snow and rain now issued.
In England, parts of Lancashire, the Lake District and East Ayrshire could be left under a thick blanket of the white stuff on Monday evening, as the mercury is set to drop as low as -2C.
Meanwhile, downpours are predicted to batter Wales, the Midlands and the South Coast of England, with up to 10mm falling per hour as a band of low pressure moves in from the west.
The cold climate could lead to the rarely seen 'freezing rain' - water that freezes almost instantly on impact - falling in northern England and Scotland on Wednesday.
According to The Met Office, this weather event is rare in the UK because the conditions have to be quite specific for it to occur.
A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain and snow has the potential to cause disruption in places, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.
"There is also a small chance of power cuts, flooding and communities becoming cut off as a result of the snow, the service said.
By Easter bank holiday weekend from March 29 to April 1, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 10C.
