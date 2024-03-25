Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Met Office has issued an urgent alert for this week as snow and heavy rain get set to hit, bringing with it dangerous conditions.

Meteorologists have forecast that temperatures will drop to freezing in some parts, with a yellow alert for snow and rain now issued.

The Met Office has issued a warning of snow and heavy rain for this week.

In England, parts of Lancashire, the Lake District and East Ayrshire could be left under a thick blanket of the white stuff on Monday evening, as the mercury is set to drop as low as -2C.

Meanwhile, downpours are predicted to batter Wales, the Midlands and the South Coast of England, with up to 10mm falling per hour as a band of low pressure moves in from the west.

According to The Met Office, this weather event is rare in the UK because the conditions have to be quite specific for it to occur.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Rain and snow has the potential to cause disruption in places, mainly to travel, with snow focused over high ground.

"There is also a small chance of power cuts, flooding and communities becoming cut off as a result of the snow, the service said.