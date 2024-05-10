Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The warning will be in place for ten hours.

The good weather Lancashire has been enjoying this week is set to come to an abrupt end on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over the county, prompting the Met Office to issue a yellow weather warning.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over Lancashire on Sunday (Credit: Tanya Gorelov)

The warning will be in place from midday until 10pm on May 12.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out in the south of this area late Sunday morning and early Sunday afternoon, moving steadily north whilst growing into larger areas of rain before clearing the area.

“Some intense downpours are possible in a few places, giving up to 30 mm in less than an hour and perhaps 40-50 mm over two to three hours leading to surface water flooding.

“Hail, frequent lightning strikes and strong wind gusts will be additional localised hazards.”

Forecasters warned spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

They also said there was a slight possibility that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Commuters were also advised to expect delays to train and bus services due to flooding or lightning strikes.

The Met Office added heavy rainfall could flood homes and businesses quickly, and some communities could become cut off by flooded roads.