Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of Northern England this week.

After torrential thunderstorms brought flooding to parts of the UK over the weekend, there'll be further heavy downpours this, warns the forecaster.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, which will be in place for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption across Northern counties, particularly to travel, says the forecaster.

The worst of the rainfall is expected across the Pennines and North York Moors, but eastern parts of Lancashire, including Burnley, are likely to be hit by the downpours as well.

What can we expect?

The Met Office says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Northern England on Thursday | Met Office

“Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.

“Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”