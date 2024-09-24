Met Office issue yellow weather warning for Northern England
After torrential thunderstorms brought flooding to parts of the UK over the weekend, there'll be further heavy downpours this, warns the forecaster.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain, which will be in place for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday.
Heavy rain on Thursday could lead to some disruption across Northern counties, particularly to travel, says the forecaster.
The worst of the rainfall is expected across the Pennines and North York Moors, but eastern parts of Lancashire, including Burnley, are likely to be hit by the downpours as well.
What can we expect?
The Met Office says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.
“The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100 mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.
“Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30 mm widely but with a risk of 50-70 mm in some locations.
“Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”
