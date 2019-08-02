Met Office issue a Yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this weekend

The Met Office have issued a Yellow weather warning, warning that thunder storms could cause some homes and businesses to flood.

In advice published on Tuesday, the national forecaster told people concerned about flooding to contact their local council for sandbags.

The yellow weather warning is in place across much of Scotland and Northern England.

But a spokesperson for Blackpool Council said it was important that "people make their own preparations in advance" rather than relying solely on their supply of sandbags.

The Met Office warned that the thunder storms expected across much of Scotland and Northern England on Sunday could cut off some communities, and cause cancellations to train and bus services.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "If the area that you live or work in is liable to flooding then often simple actions can help reduce the impact of flooding and reduce the burden on the emergency services when it occurs".

They said they had a "small supply" of around 2,000 sandbags, but said that they were used "throughout the year for a range of jobs such as road closures".

“We have a small supply of sandbags that we can use to protect properties," they said, "however once a property has started to flood sandbags are of very little use."

They said residents and businesses can find useful information on how to prepare at www.thefloodhub.co.uk.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council confirmed that they had a supply of sandbags to protect "critical assets" in the borough, but reminded people to "be resilient when it comes to flooding and to take steps in preparing for flooding".