The Met Office yellow warning for strong winds is in place from 1pm today (February 16) until 6am on Thursday morning (February 17).

While the weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 70mph and 90mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 55mph in Blackpool.

An amber warning, covering northern Lancashire and Cumbria, which overlaps today's yellow warning, is in place from 2pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

The Blackpool sea defences working hard on Wednesday as Storm Dudley arrives. Picture: Dave Nelson

As Storm Dudley settles down it will quickly make way for Storm Eunice on Friday.

Friday's weather warnings (February 18), also for strong winds, come into force at 3am (February 18) and will remain in place until 9pm.

Gusts on Friday are expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph inland, with coastal areas expected to see even stronger gusts.

This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool as wind speeds continue to increase throughout the day and into tomorrow:

12:00 - Temperature 10C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph

13:00 - Temperature 10C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph

14:00 - Temperature 10C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph

15:00 - Temperature 11C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph

16:00 - Temperature 10C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph

17:00 - Temperature 10C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph

18:00 - Temperature 10C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph

19:00 - Temperature 9C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph

20:00 - Temperature 9C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph

21:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph

22:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph

23:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

00:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

01:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph

02:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

03:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph

04:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph

05:00 - Temperature 6C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph

06:00 - Temperature 6C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph