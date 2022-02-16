Blackpool weather: This is the hour-by-hour forecast as Storm Dudley expected to batter the Fylde coast with 90mph winds and heavy rain
Lancashire is bracing for weather chaos as Storm Dudley sweeps across the county today and into Thursday.
The Met Office yellow warning for strong winds is in place from 1pm today (February 16) until 6am on Thursday morning (February 17).
While the weather alert warns of wind gusts inland of up to 70mph and 90mph around coastal and exposed areas, the Met Office is predicting gusts reaching a maximum of approximately 55mph in Blackpool.
An amber warning, covering northern Lancashire and Cumbria, which overlaps today's yellow warning, is in place from 2pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.
As Storm Dudley settles down it will quickly make way for Storm Eunice on Friday.
Friday's weather warnings (February 18), also for strong winds, come into force at 3am (February 18) and will remain in place until 9pm.
Gusts on Friday are expected to reach speeds of up to 80mph inland, with coastal areas expected to see even stronger gusts.
This is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool as wind speeds continue to increase throughout the day and into tomorrow:
12:00 - Temperature 10C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 43mph
13:00 - Temperature 10C / 60% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph
14:00 - Temperature 10C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph
15:00 - Temperature 11C / 95% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph
16:00 - Temperature 10C / 90% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph
17:00 - Temperature 10C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph
18:00 - Temperature 10C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph
19:00 - Temperature 9C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph
20:00 - Temperature 9C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 54mph
21:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 55mph
22:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 53mph
23:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
00:00 - Temperature 8C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
01:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 52mph
02:00 - Temperature 7C / 10% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
03:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph
04:00 - Temperature 7C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 51mph
05:00 - Temperature 6C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 50mph
06:00 - Temperature 6C / 5% chance of rain / Wind gust 49mph
Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more