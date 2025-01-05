LIVE: Snow in Lancashire - latest weather, traffic and travel updates

A man has died after falling 70m from a mountain in Cumbria.

Mountain rescue teams responding to the tragic incident at Sharp Edge, Blencathra in the Lake District on Thursday (January 2) | Keswick Mountain Rescue Team

In the first call out of the year, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were alerted to an incident on Sharp Edge, Blencathra. The team were called at around 12.25pm on Thursday, January 2 to the mountain, with one team member already there.

They made there way to the scene above Scales Tarn, along with the crew of Helimed 58, who landed nearby. The man had fallen 70m and the Keswick team recovered the body to H58 who then lifted the man to Keswick MR Base.

A spokesperson from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said: "Many thanks to H58, the Coastguard, and to the hill-goers who went to assist.