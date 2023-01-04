Lancashire weather: Met Office predicts when the county will first see snow in 2023
The Met Office has predicted snow as part of its long-term forecast for the North West.
Towards the end of last year Lancashire saw some snowfall and although the Christmas period remained snow free, there could be some more of the white stuff on the way in January.
When does the Met Office think it will next snow in Lancashire?
Although there is no imminent prospect of snow, the Met Office’s long-term weather forecast is predicting some wintry conditions to hit the North West as January continues. From Sunday, January 8, until Tuesday, January 17, there is snow predicted for northern areas of the UK.
Unsettled weather is expected across most of the UK over the first half of January with the majority of the nation seeing blustery showers and rain with these conditions being worst in coastal areas. This rain may fall as snow in northern regions with higher ground expected to be hit with the worst of any potential flurries of snow.
Drier periods are expected as January continues although there is a chance of further show as February edges closer. Towards the end of January the Met Office are predicting another cold snap similar to the one which kept the UK freezing towards the end of last year. White wet and windy conditions are also expected to continue, the Met Office believes these colder interludes could bring a risk of fog, frost and snow towards the end of the month.