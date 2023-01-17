The yellow warning came into force on Sunday morning and was expected to be lifted today, but forecasters have extended the warning until Wednesday lunchtime.

It applies to the whole of Lancashire, including Blackpool and the Fylde coast, Preston, Chorley and South Ribble, Lancaster and Morecambe.

This is the latest outlook from the Met Office as snow showers and icy conditions look set to continue across the region this week.

The Met Office has issued a further warning for snow and ice with the freezing weather expected to continue across Lancashire until Wednesday morning (January 18). Pic credit: Osman Rana

You can also watch the latest Met Office forecast in our video player.

Today

A cold and frosty start, with some icy patches possible. Then a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers, with snow flurries likely at times, mainly near Lancashire’s western coasts.

Light winds to start but freshening later. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

How much snow can we expect?

The Met Office says accumulations of a couple of centimetres are likely at low levels, with higher ground in the county potentially seeing 5-10 cm.

In addition, icy stretches are likely to form following showers, posing a risk to motorists and pedestrians.

Tonight

Clear spells and wintry showers continuing, these likely falling as snow at times. Remaining windy, mainly around coasts and across higher ground.

Snow showers will continue in many places overnight, and into Wednesday morning.

Staying cold with overnight frost. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Wednesday

Another frosty, cold start alongside further sunny spells and wintry showers, though showers easing through the day.

Windier than recent days, especially around coasts. Staying cold overnight. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

Dry and bright but cold on Thursday. Similar on Friday, but a chance of rain later. Turning milder on Saturday with outbreaks of rain and stronger winds.

Met Office warns of slips and falls and longer journeys

The Met Office says some roads and railways might be affected, leading to longer journey times.

