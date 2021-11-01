Lancashire weather LIVE: M6 and A583 closed as strong winds and flooding cause travel disruption
Strong winds have caused travel disruption across northern, western and central parts of Lancashire this morning (November 1, 2021).
A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place until 10am on Monday.
Here are the latest updates from across the region:
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 13:16
Traffic problems in St Michaels after overnight rain caused extensive flooding
These were the scenes this morning as heavy rain and flooding cause travel disruption in Lancashire
Following a night of heavy rain and wind, severe weather conditions continued to batter parts of Lancashire this morning.
The county's emergency services advised commuters to avoid travelling, as conditions continued to worsen throughout the morning.
These were the scenes across the county as motorists braved the roads.
Flood alert in place for ‘Lower Wyre'
These are the current driving conditions along the A583 at Vicarage Lane
Latest on this morning’s M6 closure
Serious crash involving two lorries closes section of M6 between junctions 35 and 36
Traffic was brought to a standstill after two lorries collided on the M6 northbound this morning (November 1).
The collision occurred on the M6 northbound between junctions 35 (Carnforth Interchange) and 36 (Crooklands Interchange) at approximately 6.15am.
Property floods in Staining
One fire engine from Blackpool attended a property affected by flooding on Chain Lane, Staining at around 10.55pm on Sunday (October 31).
Firefighters used an ejector pump to pump water out of the property.
“Avoid travelling if you can and don't drive or walk through flood water”
Police warning due to flooding
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area around Blackpool Road at the junction of Rawcliffe Road near St Michael's on Wyre due to severe flooding.
If drivers are unable to avoid the area, police are advising motorists to drive slowly to avoid water damage.