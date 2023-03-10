Lancashire snow, traffic and travel updates as Storm Larisa hits UK
Storm Larisa has brought gales and blizzards to Lancashire, leading to major travel disruption across the county.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Lancashire and the North West where it says “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected today.
The forecaster said the worst of the weather is expected in northern England where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.
National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow covering the North West until 8am on Friday, with motorists warned not to drive unless their journey is essential.
These were the scenes at Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve off Liverpool Road, Longton this morning.
Today
Overnight rain, sleet, and snow gradually clears through the morning leaving a much drier and brighter afternoon though still the odd snow flurry is possible. Strong winds to start but these gradually easing. A chilly day, particularly in the wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.
Tonight
A fine evening with clear skies. This means temperatures will drop quickly overnight leading to a widespread sharp frost with icy stretches likely. Light winds. Minimum temperature -3 °C.
Saturday
A cold and frosty start with bright skies. Staying largely dry and bright through the day with a band of rain, sleet and snow later alongside strengthening winds. Staying cold. Maximum temperature 7 °C.
Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday
Cold again on Sunday with patchy cloud and rain arriving later. Patchy rain on Monday though turning milder. Remaining unsettled into next week with strong winds on Monday and Tuesday.
Network Rail said multiple fallen trees have blocked lines between Manchester and Sheffield, meaning no trains can run.
Train operators TransPennine Express and Northern are among those affected by the severe weather, with many services cancelled.
The majority of flights departing Liverpool John Lennon Airport were delayed this morning due to severe weather.
The airport said: “Heavy snow falls this morning have impacted on flights in and out of the airport.
“Our teams are continuing to clear the snow so we can be fully operational again soon but please check the status of flights with your airline if travelling today.”
Two lanes are closed due to emergency pot hole repairs on the M6 northbound between J28 (Leyland) and J29 (M65 / Lostock Hall).
Travel time is around 20 minutes with queueing traffic . Lanes one and two (Of three) are closed.
There are severe delays on the M62 between Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, which is partially blocked both ways with stationary traffic due to snow.
The motorway is blocked between J21 (Milnrow) and J24 (Ainley Top).
Snow ploughs continue to work along the stretch of motorway with reports on social media of some drivers being stuck on the road overnight. Not helped by snow drifts in the higher sections of the motorway.
National Highways is advising drivers that lane closures remain in place on the M62 in Greater Manchester while work continues to treat the carriageway with gritters and ploughs.
Heavy snowfall caused hours of delays between junctions 21 (Milnrow) and 22 (Denshaw) in the early hours of the morning and lane closures were put in place in both directions.
Work has been ongoing around the clock, although gritters and ploughs were hampered in their efforts by some road users illegally blocking the hard shoulder and Red-X lanes.
Lane 1 is still closed eastbound, with eight miles of congestion and 90-minute journey delays.
Lane 1 is also closed westbound, where there is one mile of congestion and 10-minute delays.
After yesterday’s severe weather alert National Highways staff spent the day spreading salt on key routes in preparation for the testing conditions.
The alert continued into this morning.
National Highways is asking everyone travelling in the region to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared.