Lancashire set to rival Spain this week with temperatures reaching 20 degrees - here's when

Highs of 21 degrees are expected this week.
By Emma Downey
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:31 BST
Put those umbrellas down and dust off your summer wardrobe as Lancashire is getting set for a mini heatwave this week!

Starting off windy and wet, the country is set to see temperatures surpass 20C in the first and second week of May.

According to the Met Office Lancashire will see highs of 21 degrees on Thursday which will fluctuate between 17-21 degrees going into the following week. Senior meteorologist at the Met Office Amy Bokota said: “Temperatures have been below average for the last couple of weeks, so certainly by the time we get to Wednesday, and probably into next weekend, temperatures will be warmer.

“It might not be the sort of glorious sort of heatwave that we’re hoping for but there probably will be some more pleasant and warmer weather for some people as we head towards the end of the week.”

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Turning drier as we move into May but showers remain possible. Feeling warmer than of late with spells of sunshine.

Temperatures often somewhat above average but also breezy at times.

Saturday and Sunday:

Temperatures should remain close to or a little above normal for early May. At present it is expected to be 18/19 degrees.

