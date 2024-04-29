Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Put those umbrellas down and dust off your summer wardrobe as Lancashire is getting set for a mini heatwave this week!

Starting off windy and wet, the country is set to see temperatures surpass 20C in the first and second week of May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the Met Office Lancashire will see highs of 21 degrees on Thursday which will fluctuate between 17-21 degrees going into the following week. Senior meteorologist at the Met Office Amy Bokota said: “Temperatures have been below average for the last couple of weeks, so certainly by the time we get to Wednesday, and probably into next weekend, temperatures will be warmer.

According to the Met Office Lancashire will see highs of 21 degrees on Thursday which will fluctuate between 17-21 degrees going into the following week.

READ MORE:

Read More 21 of the best beer gardens to visit in Lancashire in 2024 if you haven't already

“It might not be the sort of glorious sort of heatwave that we’re hoping for but there probably will be some more pleasant and warmer weather for some people as we head towards the end of the week.”

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning drier as we move into May but showers remain possible. Feeling warmer than of late with spells of sunshine.

Temperatures often somewhat above average but also breezy at times.

Saturday and Sunday: