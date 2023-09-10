Lancashire hit by thunderstorms and heavy rain as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancashire today (Sunday, September 10), bringing a dramatic end to the heatwave.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop over large swathes of the country following a spell of hot weather.

A yellow weather warning which covers all of Lancashire was subsequently issued by the Met Office.

The alert will be in place until 11.59pm.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “An area of thunderstorms is expected to develop over parts of England and Wales on Sunday then move north and northeast into Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“Some large areas of rain are likely but many parts will see modest rainfall amounts.

"However, embedded intense rainfall may bring some very large totals with 30-50 mm in an hour or less possible and perhaps 70 mm or more in a few hours for unlucky locations.

“At the same time frequent lightning and large hail will be additional hazards.”

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to batter Lancashire (Credit: Rodrigo Souza)

Forecasters warned flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, and damage from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds was also possible.

Residents were also urged to be careful on the roads as spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions.

Commuters were also advised to expect delays to train and bus services due to flooding or lightning strikes.

Here’s what to expect:

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost