How long will the heat wave last in Lancashire as temperatures reach 28° this week

This week’s temperatures are set to reach their peaks in parts of Lancashire today, as the hot and humid weather continues.

Preston is expected to be hottest, with the mercury likely to reach its peak of 28° at around 2pm.

Blackpool will be cooler due to sea breezes, with temperatures hitting a peak of around 22° along the Fylde coast this afternoon.

The week ahead

Temperatures will dip slightly midweek, reaching 23° on Thursday, before climbing back to 25C over the weekend.

A north/south split is likely on Friday, with cloudier conditions and some patchy rain or drizzle in parts of the north, but plenty of fine and sunny weather in the south.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Dan Suri explains: “Wednesday brings a more complex picture, with high temperatures but also the chance of thunderstorms arriving in the evening.

“During Wednesday daytime, temperatures could peak at 34°C, with the heat shifting eastwards into east England, while parts of Scotland could also see temperatures above 30°C.

“By the evening, there is an increased risk of thunderstorms across northern areas, with the potential for some fairly wet weather. Whilst the exact location for these unsettled conditions remains uncertain, it’s possible a warning may be issued closer to the time.”