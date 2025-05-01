Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire is set to be hotter than parts of Spain today - but how long will the UK’s spring heatwave last?

Preston and Blackburn will bask in peak temperatures of 22°C this afternoon - that’s hotter than Madrid, where it’s currently around 17°C and cloudy.

The Lancashire seaside is set to be sunny but cooler, with temperatures in Blackpool and the Fylde coast similar to the Spanish capital.

The weather is expected to cool down over the bank holiday weekend, with temperatures dropping to around 13/14°C on Sunday and Monday.

There’ll still be plenty of sunshine but we will say goodbye to the exceptionally warm conditions we’ve enjoyed this week.

Chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Thursday looks set to be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures climbing notably above the seasonal average. Overnight temperatures will also be very high in places.

“It’s possible national and station records for daytime and overnight temperatures may be broken, but it’s unclear at this point whether heatwave criteria will be reached in some of the lower category areas which require temperatures to reach 25°C or above for three consecutive days.

“The far north will always see cooler conditions, with these more seasonal temperatures likely spreading erratically south later in the week.”

You can watch the latest Met Office 10-day forecast for the UK in our video player.

Lancs 7-day forecast

Today, May 1: Sunny & gentle breeze. Highs of 24°C between 12pm and 2pm.

Friday, May 2: Sunny & gentle breeze. Highs of 17°C between 1pm and 5pm.

Saturday, May 3: Sunny intervals & moderate breeze. Highs of 17°C between 3pm and 4pm.

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals & moderate breeze. Highs of 13°C between 3pm and 5pm.

Monday, May 5: Sunny intervals & gentle breeze. Highs of 14°C.

Tuesday, May 6: Sunny intervals & gentle breeze. Highs of 17°C.

Wednesday, May 7. Sunny intervals & moderate breeze. Highs of 16°C.